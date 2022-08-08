Jumpstart Your Week With Insights from Charles Mizrahi

Happy Monday!

3 Insights`

No. 1: REAL TALK: THE CHARLES MIZRAHI SHOW

Podcast: “Peace In The Middle East” — Jason Greenblatt

Summary: I sat down with Jason Greenblatt, former White House envoy to the Middle East. We talked about how the Abraham Accords were concluded and why they offer a way forward to a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

Link: Real Talk: The Charles Mizrahi Show

No. 2: TECHNOLOGY: EVs

Article: “Tesla Among Fastest-Growing Companies On The Planet: Fortune”

Summary: Tesla is rising in the ranks. It’s now the 19th-largest automaker in the world based on revenue. And last year, it delivered almost 1 million cars.

Link: InsideEVs.com

No. 3: ALPHA BUSINESS

Video: “Warren Buffett: 10 Mistakes Every Investor Makes”

Summary: Buffett shares 10 common investment mistakes people make that prevent them from making money in stocks.

Link: YouTube.com

1 Word

My word this week is “downturn.”

Every market downturn looks like it’ll be the next big one.

Like the next Great Depression is right around the corner.

It happens every few years. There’s a crisis that causes a decline in the stock market.

But what happened right after each one of those darkest times?

After each bear market, 100% of the time, stocks recovered and went on to make new highs.

As has been often noted, but seldom heeded, selling during a selling panic is rarely an effective strategy. — Bill Miller

1 Question

Do you believe that the U.S. economy is in a recession?

Let me know your thoughts by emailing us at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com.

