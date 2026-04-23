0.23% of high school athletes make it to the NFL.

Ellis Hobbs III didn’t just make it. He played in the Super Bowl and is in the record books for the second-longest kick return for a touchdown.

He defied the odds, making it to the NFL … and today, he defies them by being a profitable trader with more than $450K in career profits in an industry where the majority loses money.

How has he been able to achieve such incredible success in two different fields?

The answer might completely shock you…

Humble Yourself

Ellis initially lost money early in his trading career.

In fact, he was down roughly $34,500 at one point.

He could have refilled his account and kept going.

Instead, he ground it out one trade at a time, reaching breakeven after a few years.

That is some serious humility for a guy who played in the Super Bowl and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

The market doesn’t care who you are.

It doesn’t ask your name, where you’re from, or what you want out of life.

It just fills buy and sell orders.

I rag on short sellers a lot because they have a tendency to get cocky.

Nearly every penny stock pump is destined for failure.

However, short sellers can get their guts squeezed out if they’re not careful.

That’s why you’ll have a prolific short seller win 19 trades in a row, but that 20th trade blows up and wipes out all their gains.

Remind yourself every day that the market is an uncaring, unemotional beast.

You Get Out What You Put in

Ellis didn’t get to play in the NFL by simply being good at running and catching a football.

He spent hours every day studying his opponents, memorizing plays, and working on his timing.

Source: 2026 Millionaire Media, LLC

By the time Sunday rolled around, Ellis already had a plan.

He treats trading with that same respect.

He keeps a detailed trading journal. Here’s a quick snapshot of it:

It’s not some elaborate program. Just a simple Excel sheet.

But it doesn’t miss a single trade he’s planned or taken.

Trading and football aren’t things you simply learn and move on.

They’re an ocean that changes with the tides. You constantly have to adjust to the market.

Even the best patterns go through lulls.

A trading journal makes it easier to track trends, identify opportunities and risks, and craft plans to match them.

Self Awareness

I can count on one hand the number of traders I’ve met who are totally unemotional about trading.

All of us feel FOMO, disappointment, joy, and every other emotion to some degree.

We can’t simply will them away for the sake of trading.

However, we can practice getting better at managing them.

The first step is acknowledging that you have these emotions, and they impact your trading.

Then, you study how they affect you.

Do you find yourself unable to abide by your stop loss?

Or, do you feel the need to double down on a losing position?

Maybe you freeze up and never enter a trade.

If Ellis has taught me anything, it’s that everyone is different. But you can practice managing your emotions.

It sounds silly, but emotional control is a skill just like anything else.

Plan and Then Plan Again

All the trading data in the world won’t make you better until you put it into action.

A trading plan lays out what setups you will play, how you’ll log and review your journal, the size you’ll trade, and anything else you need to be successful.

It’s literally a business budget for your trading.

And here’s the best part…

Your trading plan can help you tame those inner demons.

When you know exactly how much you’ll risk, what you’ll play, and when, it makes your decisions mechanical. And when they’re mechanical, emotions hold less sway.

Ready to Defy the Odds in Trading, Just Like in the NFL? 🏈💰

You’ve heard the inspirational journey of Ellis Hobbs III — from NFL superstar to profitable trader, mastering not just one, but two fields where most aspire but few succeed.

This isn’t a game of luck; it’s a game of skill, planning, and emotional control.

Are you ready to approach trading with the same rigor and discipline as a Super Bowl athlete?

Then it’s time to put your trading plan into action, mechanically and emotionally!

If Ellis Hobbs III could do it, so can you.

Let me know if you’re ready at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Tomorrow, I have one more important story to share with you. My most personal yet…

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily