In science, a “missing link” is a bridge between what once existed and what comes next.

That’s exactly where we are with artificial intelligence and robotics today.

We already have powerful AI systems that can reason, plan and make decisions. And we already have machines that can operate in the physical world.

But until recently, those two capabilities have been developing on separate tracks.

That’s why robots still struggle with tasks that humans can handle without thinking. Because they lack a “brain” to interpret what’s happening around them and decide what to do next.

That missing link is what will ultimately take AI from the screen into the real world.

And last week, Google DeepMind showed us what it might look like.

Brains Finally Catch Up to Bodies

There are already more than 4.6 million industrial robots operating around the world today.

They weld cars, assemble electronics and move goods through warehouses with incredible precision.

But they all work under the same condition.

The environments they operate in are controlled.

Factories are built around them. Their motions are mapped out ahead of time, and the parts they work on show up in the same place every time. Once a robot’s instructions are dialed in, it simply repeats the tasks it’s been given.

That works great as long as nothing changes. But in the real world, things change all the time.

Sometimes a part might shift slightly or a bin isn’t exactly where it should be. Maybe a component needs to be checked before moving on to the next step.

A human can adjust to these hiccups without even thinking about them. But a “dumb” robot can’t.

That’s a problem engineers have been working on for years.

Last year, Google DeepMind took a run at solving it with something called Gemini Robotics.

The idea behind Gemini Robotics was to connect a multimodal AI model — the same kind that can understand images and language — directly to a robot. So instead of programming every movement, you could give the machine an instruction and let it figure out how to carry it out based on what it sees.

In early demos, robots using Gemini were able to pick up unfamiliar objects, recover if something slipped and adjust their movements as the situation changed.

That was a big step forward. But it didn’t solve the entire problem.

Because recognizing what’s in front of you is only part of the solution. You also have to decide what to do next when things don’t go exactly as planned.

That’s where DeepMind’s latest update comes in.

This new reasoning layer is called Gemini Robotics-ER. It’s designed to handle spatial understanding and task planning inside real environments.

In testing, robots using Gemini Robotics-ER could look at a workspace from multiple camera angles and determine whether a task was actually completed. They could identify objects in cluttered scenes, even when those objects weren’t fully visible. And they could even read instruments used in factories and other industrial systems like gauges and digital displays.

This new model enables robots to handle the kind of step-by-step decisions that human workers make without thinking.

Because most physical tasks aren’t completed in a single motion. They’re usually a sequence of steps where each one depends on what happened previously.

For example, a part gets placed. Then its position is checked, and a measurement is read. Then the next step depends on that result.

Up until now, those kinds of decisions would either have to be programmed in advance or handled by a person. What DeepMind is working toward is a system that can take on more of these processes on its own.

And it’s not the only company doing this.

Skild AI is working with Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) to bring a similar kind of intelligence into factory environments. Their system is being tested on Foxconn assembly lines, including facilities building advanced AI servers.

Skild is also partnering with companies like ABB and Universal Robots, which already have systems installed across manufacturing floors worldwide.

The goal is to train a model once and apply it across many different machines, instead of programming each robot for a single task.

That’s how a general-purpose robot “brain” scales.

Not by replacing every machine, but by improving the intelligence that runs them.

Here’s My Take

Humans have been trying to automate physical work for thousands of years.

From ancient mills to modern factories, we’ve built machines to take on repetitive tasks and reduce labor. But until recently, those machines could only operate under fixed conditions.

Change the environment, and they stopped working.

That’s been true all the way up to modern industrial robots. What’s different now is artificial intelligence.

For the first time, machines can interpret what they’re seeing, understand context and adjust in real time.

That’s the missing link that will allow automation to move beyond controlled environments and into the real world.

And the best part is that this “brain” doesn’t have to be built into each machine. It can be trained once and deployed across many systems.

That changes how you should think about robotics.

Because this is the same dynamic we saw with the proliferation of software…

Which tells me that we’re heading toward a world where robots will soon be everywhere.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing