This week, my goal was to inspire you with my “millionaire motivation” — stories of real-life traders just like you.

And today, I have one more for you.

My story.

Stock trading is attractive because of the opportunity for a massive lifestyle switch.

One day, you’re driving to an office 30 minutes away. And the next, you could be out in Asia trading stocks with remote Wifi.

That’s just an example … Understand that market profits don’t come easy.

Here’s the reality, at the end of the day: Trading stocks CAN offer realistic opportunities to pad our wallets.

• You don’t need to quit your day job. • You don’t need to travel around the world. • You don’t need to make $1 million this month.

Just focus on taking the pressure off.

People get caught up trying to buy a Lamborghini with their trade profits.

Take it from me … I did it. And the Lamborghini wasn’t fulfilling. It was actually a huge waste of money.

I hate that this picture is still online, but here you go 🤣:

Source: 2026 Millionaire Media, LLC

I don’t own any cars anymore. I sold them all.

Once I started to make money in the stock market. I came to a very important realization.

The cars, the big houses, the women, the nice clothes, it’s all a distraction.

My dream is to make the world a better place. My dream is to show people LIKE YOU that a simpler life is possible.

Most people are passionate about their families. Trading can give you more time to spend with the people that you love.

One Trade At A Time

Forget about the Lamborghini.

The stock market isn’t an endless pool of money to take cash out of.

We can only profit as much as it’s willing to give us.

New traders get caught up in the profits.

“Well I made $1,000 last week, so if I stay on track, that’s an extra $52,000 a year.”

Wrong.

In 2022, I profited $133,647. In 2023, I pulled $82,304. I can’t predict overall returns for the year…

That’s what makes trading a great side hustle: People can keep their day jobs and pull profits from the market when they’re free.

Don’t rely on these trades for your rent. Instead, let them brighten your day.

Stock trading isn’t about being a millionaire … It’s about living the life that you want.

I donate all of my trading profits to charity. Because that’s how I want to live my life. I want to help people!

Let me flex a little bit: $10 million donated to charity. And that’s only the beginning!

There are so many people and animals in the world that need our help. I feel truly blessed that I’m in a position to do this work…

To help new traders like you. I share my trades. I show you the charts in Tim Sykes Daily and break down the setups that made me buy.

I’m constantly teaching students the process for success in this niche. I’m doing anything and everything that I can to help people understand this market.

But … I make my students promise me one thing in return.

Live With Purpose

Money doesn’t buy happiness.

Money buys freedom.

What you do with that freedom will determine your level of happiness.

Source: 2026 Millionaire Media, LLC

I’m teaching my students how to profit EVERY DAY. But what they do with that money is out of my control. So I warn people: With great power comes great responsibility.

A cautionary tale…

The stock market is a cold niche. There are billions of dollars flying around every day. It can be very emotional and stressful.

One of the best traders in history, Jesse Livermore, was also one of the richest people on the planet.

But the market got the best of him. At the time of his suicide in 1940, his debt outweighed his gains.

Please, don’t lose yourself in this market.

Take it one trade at a time and focus on the things that make life meaningful:

• Family. • Friends. • Stewardship. • Personal health. • Education.

We’re a group of traders chasing market profits to enhance OUR lives and the lives of people around us.

Every day that passes is another profit opportunity.

There will be more … But how much longer are you going to wait?

You’ve only got one life.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily