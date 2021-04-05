Two stock stories dominate the headlines right now — tech and the economic recovery.

Both of these paths could provide big gains for investors in the months ahead … but you must know where to look.

That’s why, in your latest installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint share their top pick for each opportunity. By the end of today’s video, you’ll have four ticker symbols to help you profit as these stories unfold.

You’ll also discover…

Ted’s tech company that also provides a backdoor way to cash in on the economic recovery.

An overlooked tech market that still has a ton of upside. Clint suggests mining for profits there.

Ted’s top recovery stock and the three factors that ensure investors will win whether we see an economic revival or not.

How the recent pullback in the energy sector has created the perfect entry point for investors and the exchange-traded fund Clint believes is best positioned for the biggest gains.

The surprising impact the pending infrastructure bill will have on Ted’s tech play.

And more.

Position for Profits Now

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Remember, we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. If you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

