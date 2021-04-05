It Pays Not to Have Fun When Investing

I was just a 21-year-old kid when I started my career on Wall Street.

And one of my very first clients worked as a pit boss at a big casino in New Jersey.

I remember telling him: “Wow, that’s so cool! It must be fun working in a casino at the blackjack table.”

But his voice got really serious when he replied: “There’s nothing fun about it. It’s my job, and I take it very seriously.”

Of course, I tried to backpedal: “I meant it must be fun being around blackjack tables, gambling and money.”

That’s when he told me that every gambler he knew who was good at their craft never considered gambling fun.

They studied, practiced and worked hard at it. For anyone serious about making money at the blackjack tables … fun is the last thing on their mind.

And even though I had this conversation close to 40 years ago, it’s stuck in my brain ever since. Because it applies to investing, too.

So today, I want to remind you why you’re more likely to make big profits if you take investing seriously — and how I can help you get there…

If You Want Fun, Go to Vegas Instead

Anytime I hear someone tell me that investing is fun, I cringe. If you want excitement and to have fun, then the stock market isn’t the place for you.

The reason is simple: You’re competing against guys like me.

I’ve worked really hard since I got into this business close to 40 years ago in 1983. And investing is my passion. I eat, breathe and sleep investing.

Even with the decades of experience trading on Wall Street, I still work 60 to 70 hours a week now to research mispricings in the market. I have a sharpened focus to look for the best opportunities in the market to make money.

And when I find them, the people who just want to have fun are at a huge disadvantage if they’re on the other side of my recommended trade. Because while they’re just looking for action, in a heartbeat, their fun will turn into profits for my subscribers.

So, if you’re investing your hard-earned dollars just to have fun, I wish you luck. It’ll only be a matter of time before you get separated from your money.

I’m talking to you straight here because that’s my style.

I love what I do, but I would never consider it fun. To me, fun is something that’s amusing, entertaining or a lighthearted pleasure.

As Paul Samuelson — the first American to win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences — once said:

Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas.

I agree with him 100%.

When it comes to your money, you should always take it seriously. And if you really want to make money in the markets, then investing shouldn’t be fun or entertaining.

Instead, you want to “have fun” spending your profits after you’ve made them from the thrill-seekers out there.

And that’s what I help my subscribers do. Here’s how…

3 Things to Look for in Successful Stocks

The best companies to invest in all have three things in common:

They’re innovative leaders in growing industries. They have great CEOs. And they have great financials.

If you buy companies like this when their stocks are trading at great prices, the results are basically inevitable.

The gains might not come right away. They might take a few months or even a year. But with time, it’s pretty much a slam dunk that the company will become a big winner for the people who invest in them.

So, this is the simple approach I use in my Alpha Investor service. And it works. Right now, our model portfolio has several open double- and triple-digit winners with an average hold time of just over a year.

In fact, one of my subscribers wrote in just the other week. Richard M. has been an Alpha Investor since January 2019.

And here’s what he told me on March 10:

Charles, I’m a member of Alpha Investor and just wanted to let you know how I’m doing with following your picks. I have 14 of them in my portfolio, and the average of all of them is 53.86% today. Some are as high as 376% individually.

Now, no investing approach is without risk. We don’t always win. But we win far more often than we lose. And the gains make up for the losses.

So, if you stay focused and use my approach, the odds are heavily in your favor that you’ll be successful and make money. You just have to be serious about making money. And once you do make those profits, you can find plenty of ways to have fun spending them.

If you’re not an Alpha Investor like Richard yet, you should consider joining him and the thousands of other everyday investors that I’ve already started helping build their retirements.

Because I’ve recently shared several new opportunities with them — including one that’s at the heart of a new mega trend that could be the single-biggest medical advancement in history. As this market grows to an expected $534 billion over the next five years, I believe the stock price of this company will skyrocket.

And I want you to get your fair share of these profits, too. In fact, one day, I want to see you write in to me and let me know what fun things you’re doing with your gains. So, find out how to get started right here.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor