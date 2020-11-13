 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_13; ct_50

Select Page

3 Renewable Energy ETFs to Buy Now

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | Nov 13, 2020 | ,

41 second read

3 Renewable Energy ETFs to Buy Now

Today, solar and wind power make up only a fraction of the world’s electricity generation.

But that’s about to change soon.

Over the next 10 years, the cost to capture and store renewable energy will drop dramatically. And the companies at the forefront of this energy revolution will see their profits soar to new highs.

In today’s six-minute Market Insights video, I talk about the future of energy, as well as three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you need to buy now:

Ian King has a solar power stock in his New Era Fortunes portfolio.

While it’s only a $100 million company, this firm is in growth mode.

To learn how Ian’s strategy finds stocks with the potential to soar 1,000% in as little as 12 months, click here.

Regards,

Autonomous delivery will change the dynamic of the food industry, as well as boost U.S. productivity and quality of life over the coming decade.

Stephan Fernandez

Analyst, Automatic Fortunes

Recommended For You

Politicians can’t help themselves. When he takes office, President-elect Joe Biden will hand out money we don’t have to lots of people.

Politicians Like to Spend … Profit From It

My Story: From Baling Hay to Helping Everyday Americans

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This