 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_13; ct_50

Select Page

Stock Market Head Fake: Only Stimulus Can Save the Rotation to Value

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Nov 13, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 13 second read

Stock Market Head Fake: Only Stimulus Can Save the Rotation to Value

On Monday, positive news about Pfizer’s vaccine sent value stocks soaring.

Then reality set in and it became clear: There’s only one thing that can save the rotation into value stocks … more stimulus. Unfortunately, with a divided government that’s not coming anytime soon.

That means you must expand your horizons to find the next big profit opportunities. Today, I’ll show you where they are.

Tune out the Noise

Don’t make investment decisions based on the latest headlines.

In today’s video you’ll hear what the latest news means for stocks over the next few months. You’ll also discover:

  • The news story besides Pfizer’s vaccine that completely fooled Wall Street. (1:13-2:47)
  • The Bauman Daily viewer comment that won the debate about what the economy needs. (5:16-7:39)
  • The asset class that offers the best potential for gains in the months ahead. (16:50-17:37)

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you would like to see subtitles, click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Of course, you can also subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind Regards,

Turn Your Images On

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

2021 Market Outlook: Small-Cap Stock Surge

2 Countries to Invest in as the Dollar Falls

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This