3 EV Makers With Big Plans for 2022

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN) has gotten a ton of hype this year.AC

Its valuation soared to over $150 billion at one point.

Part of that enthusiasm is due to Rivian’s upcoming R1S electric SUV.

The first deliveries should start around March.

But the R1S is far from the only major EV launch in the near future.

Here are a few upcoming EVs that you need to pay attention to…

Vietnam Has an EV Startup

Vietnam isn’t known for its cars.

But one Vietnamese automaker is hoping to make a huge splash in the global EV market.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam’s richest person, founded VinFast in 2017.

The first batch of its VF e34 should arrive in Vietnam by Christmas Day.

The company said it has already received 25,000 orders for the electric SUV.

But the e34 is just the beginning for the fledgling automaker.

Last month, it unveiled the e35 and e36 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

VinFast will start taking preorders in the U.S. for its new cars by mid-2022.

VinFast hasn’t released prices for its new models yet. But it suggested they could be more affordable than competitors’ products.

The company is also planning for a big stock market debut in late 2022.

It expects a valuation of around $60 billion.

That’s higher than most Asian automakers, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia.

Polestar’s Triple Threat

I wrote about Polestar last month.

The automaker is a subsidiary of Volvo and the Chinese company Geely.

After we published the article, Polestar released new info about its upcoming models.

The Polestar 3 is an electric SUV that will arrive in the U.S. around late 2022.

It has five seats and should cost around $80,000.

The Polestar 4 is still a bit of a mystery.

But it’s supposed to be a smaller, cheaper version of the Polestar 3.

It will likely cost around $50,000.

Good news, though: I have a new image of the Polestar 5.

This EV will serve as Polestar’s flagship model.

It’s supposed to compete with other electric luxury sedans such as the Tesla Model S.

The Polestar 5 has dual motors and other premium features. So, it will probably cost about $100,000.

The car should launch sometime in 2024.

Polestar plans to go public in a few months with a valuation of only $20 billion.

Don’t Forget About Tesla

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) released its “Cyberquad for Kids” earlier this month.

The small electric all-terrain vehicle costs $1,900, and it sold out immediately.

The toy is just a novelty. But there’s a real Cyberquad in the works.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a prototype in 2019.

The Cyberquad seats two people. It should start production in late 2022.

We don’t know how much it’ll cost yet. But you can bet it will be a lot more than $1,900.

Last but not least, Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck will also come out in late 2022.

The futuristic electric truck already has over 1 million preorders.

The Cybertruck will seat six people and come in three versions:

As you can see in the chart, the tri-motor version has a range of over 500 miles.

That’s better than any Tesla model currently on the market.

The base model only costs $40,000.

It’s $50,000 for dual motors, and the tri-motor version is $70,000.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of the Cybertruck’s design.

The Best Way to Play the EV Boom

VinFast, Polestar and Tesla all have impressive EVs.

So, it’s too early to tell which company’s stock will be the biggest winner in the long run.

