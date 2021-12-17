Buy These Stocks Before the Santa Claus Rally

I’m sure a lot of you have heard of the Santa Claus rally.

Sometimes it’s called the January Effect.

More or less, it’s when stocks rally at the year’s end and into the new year.

No one really knows for certain why that is. But it’s definitely an important trend.

In today’s video, I discuss the best stocks to buy before the rally starts.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), the movie theater operator, is up 18%. After a recent sell-off, investors poured into the meme stock when the company reported that over 1 million people watched the new Spider-Man movie at its theaters on opening night.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: EPAY) is a financial technology and payments solutions company. It is up 14% on the news that it is being acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

OPKO Health Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) is a health care company that engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses. It is up 14% this morning on positive media attention covering the bullish potential for the stock.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a medical genetics company that integrates genetic information into health care decision-making by clinicians and patients. It is up 13% this morning with no specific news driving the move.

Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services for the health care industry. It is up 12% after tech giant Oracle reported that it is in talks to take over Cerner for $30 billion.

Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), the vaccine maker, is up 11% this morning. The move came after the company received emergency use approval from the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Legend Biotech Corp. (Nasdaq: LEGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies. It is up 11% as part of a rebound today after falling earlier in the week when it announced a secondary share offering.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual health care services on a business-to-business basis. It is up 10% on recent positive media coverage talking about the potential of the company despite its poor performance this year.

Arhaus Inc. (Nasdaq: ARHS) provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles and decor. The stock rose 10% on a report that several of the company’s executives recently bought Arhaus stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB) designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The stock is up 10% on a rebound after falling almost 12% Thursday.