3 Election Scenarios, 1 Winning Investment Opportunity

Usually, there are two potential outcomes of an election.

But this is 2020. As voters head to the polls today, the U.S. faces three possible scenarios … and the stock market only seems to like one of them.

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee show you how investors are hedging their bets … what clues the futures markets provide for investors … and the one opportunity that could provide safety and profits even in a worst-case scenario.

Focus on What You Can Control

Once the final vote is cast, there’s nothing any of us can do to change the outcome. But as Ted reminded us earlier this week, no matter who ends up in the White House, it’s up to us to make smart decisions for ourselves and our families.

You’ll also see:

The surprising bet that big Wall Street institutions made ahead of the vote. (2:43-3:53)

Like it or not, there’s only one election scenario that’s bullish for stocks. Find out what that is. (0:32-2:43)

Even if the outcome spooks the market, discover where the big gains will be made next year and beyond. (5:30-9:15)

