 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_03; ct_50

Select Page

Would You Use Bitcoin for Everyday Transactions?

Posted by | Nov 3, 2020 |

18 second read

Would You Use Bitcoin for Everyday Transactions?

Recently, e-commerce firm PayPal announced that its 350 million users can now use its platforms to buy, sell and hold bitcoin.

That’s a big step as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to become more mainstream.

So, if you could, would you use bitcoin for everyday transactions?

You can let us know by answering this quick survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Welcome to American Investor Today

test

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This