2 Stocks to Buy for the 2021 Economic Recovery

Angela Jirau

Recently, we asked if you were preparing for a market collapse in 2021. Shockingly, just 14% of our Bauman Daily readers said they don’t believe we’ll see a crash this year.

Meanwhile, 31.5% of them said they plan to follow Ted’s lead to grow their wealth, regardless of the prospect of some kind of collapse.

With that in mind, we wanted to give you more of what you wanted … direction from Ted and Clint. We want to help you keep profiting no matter what the market throws our way.

In this week’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint assess the current state of the markets and economy to give you two stocks — and two bonus ETFs — to help grow your portfolio in these uncertain times.

Don’t Miss These Opportunities

Let’s get right to those four recommendations:

  • A COVID-19 relief package and progress on a vaccine will send this sector ETF soaring. (1:45-5:16)
  • Discover the perfect play to profit from an increase in infrastructure spending. (5:16-6:19)
  • This deep value stock is about to convert to a REIT. When that happens, it will attract big money from institutional investors. (6:19-9:26)
  • This stock is set to jump thanks to the Democratic administration’s focus on renewable energy. (9:26-10:35)
  • And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

