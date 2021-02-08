Recently, we asked if you were preparing for a market collapse in 2021. Shockingly, just 14% of our Bauman Daily readers said they don’t believe we’ll see a crash this year.

Meanwhile, 31.5% of them said they plan to follow Ted’s lead to grow their wealth, regardless of the prospect of some kind of collapse.

With that in mind, we wanted to give you more of what you wanted … direction from Ted and Clint. We want to help you keep profiting no matter what the market throws our way.

In this week’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint assess the current state of the markets and economy to give you two stocks — and two bonus ETFs — to help grow your portfolio in these uncertain times.

Don’t Miss These Opportunities

Let’s get right to those four recommendations:

A COVID-19 relief package and progress on a vaccine will send this sector ETF soaring. ( 1:45-5:16 )

) Discover the perfect play to profit from an increase in infrastructure spending. ( 5:16-6:19 )

) This deep value stock is about to convert to a REIT. When that happens, it will attract big money from institutional investors. ( 6:19-9:26 )

) This stock is set to jump thanks to the Democratic administration’s focus on renewable energy. ( 9:26-10:35 )

) And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

We’ve gotten an overwhelming response to Ted’s Profit Switch presentation. I’m not sure if you had a chance to watch it yet, but if not, it’s important you do so right away. He’s set to reveal his next recommendation later this week. And judging by his Profit Switch track record, it could be big. Go HERE now for all the details and to ensure you don’t miss getting the exact instructions for his upcoming trade recommendation.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

P.S. As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Of course, you can also subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.