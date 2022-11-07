10X in Today’s Market

Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: [Chart] Holding a Stock Long-Term for 10X

Carl Icahn bought $3.6 billion of Apple stock and sold for a $2 billion profit. Not bad? But if he hadn’t sold, he’d be at 10X profit today owning $36 billion. See why it pays to hold.

No. 2: Why I Never Recommend IPOs…

If you’re at a poker table and you don’t know who the patsy is, you’re it. That’s the bottom line on IPOs — initial public offerings. In fact, probably the worst time to buy a stock is at the IPO. See why…

No. 3: Keep It Simple!

Charlie Munger can’t think of a single investment that didn’t work out by keeping it simple. Were there mistakes? Sure. But not because they kept it simple. Watch here.

1 Word…

There is a big difference between simple and easy — my word for this week.

Investing is simple. The goal is to find assets that are worth more than the price is showing.

That’s the simple part. But it sure isn’t easy.

You have to first figure out the worth of the underlying business … and then see if the stock price is trading above or below your estimate.

And now the not-so-easy part…

You need to have the proper temperament to buy when everyone is selling.

Then hold it when every emotion is telling you to sell.

So, there is a big difference between simple and easy.

If investing were easy, everyone would be rich.

“[Investing], it’s not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid.”

— Charlie Munger

Now, if you want simple? I just shared my plan for buying three stocks in this bear market.

My goal is to see these stocks 10X in 10 years. Click here for the details.

1 Question…

A 10X in 10 years would be turning $1 million into $10 million — about a 25% return every year.

Not too shabby.

Fortunes are made in bear markets. They offer you incredible business at bargain prices.

That’s why now is the best time to be a long-term investor in my opinion.

You, too, have the opportunity to 10X your money.

So tell me this…

Make your week a meaningful and profitable one.

Wishing you all the best and God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk