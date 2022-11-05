Our Mission for YOU

100,000 people from all corners of America are rising up … taking control of their financial futures.

Two years ago, Charles made it his mission to help Main Street Americans — including former Governor Mike Huckabee — to find confidence, clarity and peace with their investments.

Fast-forward to today… Well, we’re living in wild times.

Inflation hit a record high, more interest rate hikes and stocks have been on a roller coaster.

People are understandably worried. Yet, 100,000 Americans are still defying the odds.

And we’re not giving up on you.

Charles’ mission — our mission: To help 1 million Americans find this “Miracle on Main Street.”

And you could be one of them.

Even in this market.

You’ve got to see what Charles said to Mike Huckabee. Click here to watch and take back your confidence in investing in today’s market.

Did You See What Charles Said?! Check the Real Talk:

Live Long and Prosper,

Jaclyn Frakes-Jones

Your Friendly Neighborhood Editor