The Human Cost of Infrastructure Failure

For 100 years, a metal hook held up wires and insulators along the Feather River Canyon, California.

After a century’s worth of wind, rain and snow wearing it down, it eventually broke in half.

When the live wire fell, it ignited the dry brush below, setting off a huge wildfire.

The fire spread with a speed that was absolutely impossible to contain, killing more than 100 people.

And the fire razed hundreds of thousands of acres of vineyards and forest.

In her latest book, California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid, author Katherine Blunt shared with me the high human cost of our energy grid.

Climate change, outdated power lines and more make it more urgent for America to reform its power grid.

