It’s been over seven months and there’s no end in sight … but we haven’t lost hope.

Without a vaccine, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. (Though the FDA is making progress with some therapies.)

Just this month, 29 U.S. states reported their highest days of coronavirus cases. Several European countries are seeing surges in cases, too.

Add in the uncertainty of the U.S. presidential election — which is less than a week away — and it’s no surprise stock markets worldwide are seeing plenty of volatility.

The S&P 500 had its worst drop in a month on Monday. And most other major U.S. and global indexes aren’t faring much better.

But like we said, we aren’t losing hope. It’s hard to not get caught up in how these day-to-day swings can affect your retirement. But there are still opportunities for growth … even in all the volatility.

And that’s exactly why we’re here — to show you the power of the American spirit and make sure you never have to worry about which way the market goes.

At American Investor Today, we’re helping you get your fair share of American prosperity, in any kind of market…

The Next Wave of Opportunities

You see, in America, there are always chances to make money and grow your nest egg — regardless of what the market looks like.

You just have to know where to look … or know someone who can look for you. And I always recommend my colleague Charles Mizrahi.

With 37 years of experience on Wall Street, he’s seen everything the stock market has to throw at you.

Right now, our team is excited about one part of the tech revolution: the “Subscription of Everything” market that’s expected to be worth over $300 billion in the next six years.

“Subscription of Everything” companies share their software services over the cloud. So, subscribers can access it anytime, anywhere. They never see a CD or a box. And this convenience will help them make safe, steady profits.

By providing these essential products on a subscription model, these companies collect money every month, like clockwork, from thousands of customers. It’s like owning the toll booth on the only road into town.

Just look at Adobe Inc. (Nasdaq: ADBE). It sells Photoshop and Dreamweaver — design products that are industry standard — plus several other services. They’re sold online through Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscription.

Nearly 90% of the company’s customers last year were part of this subscription service. And Adobe makes money hand over fist from these customers — 89% of the money it made was almost pure profit.

More importantly, Charles’ “Subscription of Everything” recommendations are outperforming the market in his Alpha Investor model portfolio — even while most major indexes are down.

Now, there are two easy ways to profit from this growing industry with huge tail winds today…

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSE: VGT) is an exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of 330 tech stocks, many of which are “Subscription of Everything” stocks — including Adobe!

And its top 10 holdings include some of the biggest “Subscription of Everything” companies: Microsoft, PayPal and Salesforce.

But if you want to learn more about and invest in the one “Subscription of Everything” company that stands out from the crowd, you’ll want to join Charles as an Alpha Investor reader by clicking right here.

Because in the November edition of his Alpha Investor Report, he identified a California-based company flying under the radar.

It has 75 million users and keeps 90% of its customers from year to year. And it makes $818 million in annual recurring revenue.

And to set yourself up for the best shot at maximizing your profits, you’ll want to buy its stock as soon as possible, before its price runs higher. So, click here to find out how to become an Alpha Investor reader today to read his issue on this amazing buying opportunity.

Regards,



Lina Lee

Managing Editor, Alpha Investor