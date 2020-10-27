Invest in Biotech With 1 Buy

COVID-19 is winning the battle.

But, let’s face it — it’s not going to win the war.

You see, we may be nearing the end of the pandemic. And the relief is on the way in the form of a vaccine.

Guess who’s paving that path? None other than the U.S.A.

American biotech companies are working around the clock to save lives and get us back to normal as soon as possible.

The latest progress is from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), an American biopharmaceutical company that just won the FDA’s approval for its antiviral drug remdesivir to be used as a treatment for the coronavirus.

It’s not a vaccine, but it is helping doctors handling the virus.

Even President Trump relied on remdesivir when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month, and that was before the FDA approved it.

American companies leading the race to treat the virus should come as no surprise.

The key to winning the war will be innovation. And there’s no one better at innovating than American companies. North America currently represents the largest region for the biotech industry. And it’s set to grow even more.

The global biotech market will be fast approaching a $1 trillion level over the next decade. It’s currently around $500 billion:

Right now, the world is faced with one of the biggest problems in the last decade — a deadly virus that can’t be stopped. And overcoming it all comes down to innovation in the biotech space.

Innovation Is Key to Success

Innovative ideas and technology have created countless advancements around the world. From the printing press to the light bulb, innovation has paved the path.

And the companies paving the path for the biotechnology sector are the smaller, less well-known companies.

These are the companies that are disrupting the industry and helping America green light a vaccine for COVID-19 in what will likely be less than a year — simply incredible.

The process from spotting a deadly virus to stopping it has been shortened by years thanks to our capitalist system. Yes, this drives the growth in biotechnology. Due to demand for vaccines and treatments, funds are pouring into biotech stocks to help solve some of the greatest problems in the world. American companies are up to the task.

Gilead Sciences is just the latest successful example. It is one of the giant biotech companies in the industry.

It’s important to note that remdesivir is not a vaccine — it’s an antiviral treatment for severe COVID-19 patients. But it helped the stock surge more than 30% from January to May, when the drug had emergency-use approval from the FDA.

This rally came as the rest of the stock market was crashing.

Since then, the hype for the company has faded. And the stock is now trading at its lowest point in 2020.

But their latest approval has shares heading higher once again.

1 Buy for Biotech Innovators

If you want exposure today, a great way to play the continued rise of the biotech sector is to buy the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: IBB).

This fund focuses solely on stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, which is great because this is where the smaller, innovative companies live.

With roughly 200 stocks packed in this ETF, it’s one of the best ways to play this innovative industry.

Regards,

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Automatic Profits Alert