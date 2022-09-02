Worst Time for Stocks? So What?!

Labor Day and the end of summer are right around the corner.

And it means we’re entering the most historically bearish period of the year.

September and October are usually the worst-performing months for stocks.

My take on this is…

So what?

Our way of making money in the stock market is based on logic and facts…

Not on the cycles of the seasons, rises in the tide or phases of the moon.

So, click on my face below and let me share my thoughts with you…

And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk