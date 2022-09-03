Does Summer’s End = Time to Sell?
August — and summer — is officially over.
Now, we’re in what’s historically the worst month for stocks each year: September.
And the four-day losing streak we saw this past week has some investors spooked and looking to sell.
But not Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi.
He shared why in his Real Talk Video yesterday. If you missed it, you’ll want to hear what he has to say.
It’ll help you stay invested and sleep better at night, no matter what direction stocks head in next.
So, be sure to check it out — along with the rest of his latest Real Talk — below…
|1 Winning Strategy: Don’t Trade. Invest!
Here are Charles’ 3 must-read insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you this week … including how to invest your first $10,000, Warren Buffett-style.
|
|How to Turn a Snowball Into $100 Billion
“He buys quality businesses at attractive prices and then holds them forever.” Real Talk readers have heard Charles say it a zillion times. But here’s a shocking fact about Buffett’s fortune that you haven’t heard from Charles until now.
| Here’s What Smart Investors Are Doing Now
All the investing legends have been quietly using a bear market secret to build their wealth. So, why shouldn’t you? Charles reveals what it is and how you can use it for your own portfolio during this bear market…
| The Worst Time for Stocks?
September and October are usually the worst-performing months for stocks. But Charles’ take on this is … So what?! He tells it like it is in his latest Real Talk Video. Watch it here.
Regards,
Lina Lee
Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk
P.S. Real Talk readers know that Charles is a man of many talents. For example, one of his hobbies outside of investing is painting landscapes — like the one he gave me as a housewarming gift.
I’m not quite as talented as Charles, but I do have a few hobbies of my own. In fact, next week, I’ll be taking a vacation to the West Coast to hike and golf.
And while I’m away, a new member of the Real Talk and Alpha Investor family will help bring all of Charles’ best insights to you. Some of you may even recognize her from Bold Profits Nation … Jaclyn Frakes-Jones.
So, keep an eye on your inbox for Jaclyn’s weekly wrap-up next Saturday. Be sure to give her a warm welcome. And have a wonderful Labor Day weekend!