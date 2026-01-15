Whatever you’re doing right now … stop.

You need to hear this.

We’re heading into what could be the most exciting trading window in decades.

And 99% of traders will miss it.

The explosive setups are showing up every week. The bullish catalysts are lining up. The market conditions are primed for unprecedented opportunity…

But judging from the absolute idiocy I see every day online, most people prioritize the wrong things.

They favor some vague idea of “work-life balance,” mindless entertainment, and lazy indulgences over the obsessive study ethic required to actually change their lives.

Take one look at social media. You’ll see them…

Allegedly “ambitious” people making endless excuses about family, health, sleep, money, time, blah blah blah blah…

They’ll watch from the sidelines, doom-scrolling through social media, seeing other people make account-transforming moves.

They’ll blame the market, blame the system, blame anything except their own lack of preparation.

But if you’re willing to do the hard work most people aren’t, you’ll create a natural edge without even thinking about it…

If you’re truly hungry for lasting success as a trader, you’ve gotta take a #NoDaysOff approach.

That way, you’ll be improving your skills exponentially (while all those lazy losers are floundering).

THIS is what separates millionaire traders from broke excuse-makers…

The “Secret” Is Actually Obvious

Wanna know the secret of my now 50+ millionaire students?

It’s not intelligence, money, or luck…

It’s hard work.

The kind of work the vast majority of traders would NEVER consider grinding out.

You know the type. The ones who don’t want success badly enough to quit TV, social media, resting…

Excuses, excuses, excuses!

While they’re making excuses, my students and I are making bank.

Don’t believe me? Listen to this…

How Matt Monaco Made $1.2 Million in 6 Months

After stepping back from the markets for a bit, one of my top millionaire students, Matt Monaco, was getting FOMO watching my other students crush the first half of 2025.

He was getting the itch to trade again.

But even as a millionaire, he knew he was rusty. He knew he needed to brush up on the fundamentals.

So Matt began studying like a madman, just like he did when he first started trading.

The result? Matt has banked $1.2 million trading in the past 6 months.

You’d have to be deaf, blind, and dumb to not see what’s happening here…

Over the long term, the biggest gains go to those who:

• Have a burning desire to improve. • Study every day. • Perfect their execution process. • Stay consistent and dedicated.

Take those 4 steps daily, and you’ll enjoy the practically inevitable growth that comes with them.

Only YOU Can Decide

I can’t force you to put in the work. Nobody can.

Only you can decide how many hours you study. Only you can decide whether you grind on weekends or scroll social media. Only you can decide what kind of future you want for yourself and your family.

But I can do one thing: Motivate you.

I’m not going to sit here quietly and watch you squander the biggest trading opportunity in years just because you weren’t prepared.

This window won’t wait for you to “feel” ready. It won’t pause while you finish binge-watching your favorite show. It won’t wait for the breakout while you sleep in all weekend.

You’re either ready … or you’re not.

There’s no middle ground.

Study the hottest runners every day, even if you’re not trading them yet.

How to Motivate Yourself

Having trouble getting motivated?

Visualize.

Use whatever imagery you need to push yourself.

Lambos, Ferraris, jets, clothes, watches, houses, friends, loved ones, travel, family, charity … anything that motivates you to achieve more.

Find it. Lock onto it. Fuel your obsession.

Because that’s what it takes: obsession.

Starting right now (and continuing every single day)…

You can keep making excuses. You can keep prioritizing comfort over growth. You can keep rationalizing laziness.

Or you can study every night. You can review charts all weekend. You can test your ideas with paper trading. (More on this tomorrow.)

You can treat this window like the opportunity it is.

My millionaire students aren’t smarter than you. They’re not luckier than you. They’re not more talented than you.

They’ve simply done the hard work you haven’t done … yet.

Or are you fine with watching the greatest trading window in decades pass you by while you sit on the couch?

Your call.

