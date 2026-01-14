Last week at CES, I attended Lenovo’s annual Tech World event at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

It was everything I’d hoped it would be.

The Sphere is absolutely incredible. Its videos are shot on what’s called “The Big Sky Camera,” developed by Sphere Studios to capture content for its massive 16K x 16K screen.

Here you’re seeing the first footage of Earth captured by the Big Sky Camera from the International Space Station:

As you can see, once you’re inside the building you’re immersed in an environment built to command your attention.

In that sense, the Sphere is less a venue than a machine designed to absorb your complete focus. Which made it a fitting place for Lenovo to talk about a future where technology does the opposite.

Because what Lenovo unveiled at the Sphere finally framed AI as something that works quietly in the background instead of constantly demanding your attention.

Inside Lenovo, that idea is called Project Maxwell.

It’s the vision for a personal AI that follows you through your day, observing context instead of waiting for prompts.

The centerpiece of that vision is called Qira.

And if it works the way Lenovo and Motorola are suggesting it will, it could mark a new breakthrough in wearable AI.

AI Gets Out of the Way

The global wearable market is already huge.

Industry estimates valued it at around $84 billion in 2024, with some forecasts projecting it could exceed $186 billion by the end of the decade.

Some longer-term estimates project the market could grow to over $330 billion by 2035.

This rapid growth can be chalked up to health monitoring awareness, sensor advancements and the integration of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT). But beyond fitness trackers and smartwatches, personal adoption has stalled. Smart glasses are the first category in years that show signs of breaking through.

And there’s a reason for that.

Most existing wearables are just extensions of your smartphone. They buzz you with notifications and interrupt you with reminders to keep your body moving. But they don’t reduce your cognitive load.

They add to it.

AR and VR headsets are the perfect example of wearable hardware that isn’t ready for prime time. Battery life, social friction and visual isolation turned them into niche products.

Even Meta has acknowledged this reality, shifting its focus away from immersive virtual worlds and toward lightweight smart glasses that fit into everyday life.

To me, the lesson here is simple.

People don’t want more screens. They want less friction. And AI doesn’t change that. In fact, it makes the problem more profound.

Large language models are incredibly powerful, but most of them still require prompts and careful inputs to deliver useful results. That’s not how intelligence works in the real world.

Real intelligence comes from observing context first, then responding.

And that’s what Lenovo is trying to solve for with Project Maxwell.

The wearable Motorola previewed, built around Qira, isn’t a smartwatch or a headset. It’s a small device designed to be worn around the neck, like a necklace or a pendant.

And it’s all about passive awareness instead of constant interaction.

Using audio and visual input, it’s designed to understand what’s happening around you throughout the day. It can attend meetings with you and capture conversations and work sessions in the background.

Then, when you ask for help, it already has the context.

Which means you don’t need to take notes or pull out your phone to help you capture important moments. You don’t need to remember every detail because Qira is designed to do that work for you.

And if it works as Lenovo projects, it means AI has crossed an important threshold.

Until recently, AI systems had to send raw data back to the cloud to make sense of it. Advances in on-device processing now let them interpret sights and sounds locally, as they happen.

That’s exactly the direction Nvidia’s Jensen Huang outlined in his own CES keynote when he talked about AI systems that perceive, reason and act in the physical world.

But Lenovo isn’t trying to compete with OpenAI or Google to try to build a better AI model. It’s building an interface layer that makes those models useful in daily life.

That distinction is critical.

Lenovo framed Qira as part of a broader ecosystem, not just a standalone feature. The company is building an AI layer that works across Lenovo PCs, Motorola phones and future wearables.

In other words, its AI will follow the user, not the device.

That’s the same strategic move Apple made when it shifted from selling individual products to selling an ecosystem. A move that transformed Apple into one of the most valuable companies in history, with a market value that’s topped $3 trillion.

What Lenovo showed at the Sphere was a company thinking about locking in a new experience with AI.

And they made a convincing case for buying into that ecosystem.

Here’s My Take

I left Lenovo’s presentation wanting to own a Lenovo computer and Motorola phone. That’s how excited I am about where I believe AI interfaces are headed.

To me, the whole point of a wearable is so you can do less thinking to keep your day organized. And that’s what I saw at the Sphere last week.

For people on the go who spend their days in meetings and interactions that bleed into one another, a Qira-powered wearable could be a meaningful productivity upgrade.

And unlike previous wearables, this one doesn’t require you to develop any new habits. You don’t have to talk to it or respond to any alerts from it.

You just wear it.

Even if the wearable concept Lenovo showed doesn’t ship exactly as presented, it represents a clear pivot from prompt-driven AI to context-driven AI.

And if Lenovo can deliver a reliable, privacy conscious and context aware assistant that fades into the background, it could unlock the next wave of wearable adoption.

At the very least, it will allow AI to finally start working the way intelligence is supposed to.

