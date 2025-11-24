In May 1995, Bill Gates sent out a company-wide memo referring to the internet as “a tidal wave.”

In it, he told Microsoft’s employees that the internet was going to be the “most important single development to come along since the IBM PC was introduced in 1981.”

But he didn’t just talk about it behind closed doors.

In his 1995 book The Road Ahead, Gates laid out how the internet would change daily life. He predicted things like streaming movies on demand, finding people with shared interests online and the use of digital agents to manage schedules.

He even went on The Late Show with David Letterman that same year to explain the internet’s potential to an audience that was still largely unfamiliar with it.

Back then, Gates could see where the future was heading.

We just got a glimpse of where the future is heading too. Because news broke last week that Jeff Bezos would be stepping back into the spotlight as co-CEO of a new AI startup called Project Prometheus.

Now, Bezos isn’t as forthcoming as Bill Gates. But this move says a lot on its own.

Because Jeff Bezos has a pattern.

He takes charge when the world is about to move in a new direction.

The last time he stepped back into day-to-day control, Amazon Web Services grew from a quirky internal experiment into the most profitable cloud platform on the planet. It helped turn Amazon into the industrial backbone of the internet, and it became the engine that carries the entire company today.

So perhaps the real question right now isn’t so much “Why is Bezos back?” as it is “What does he see coming next?”

Here’s what this move signals to me…

The Next Wave

Over the past few years, something interesting has been happening at Amazon.

While the company’s headline growth has slowed from the breakneck pace of the pandemic era, it has been laying the foundation for a different kind of business.

And this one depends far more on artificial intelligence than retail.

Since 2022, Amazon has committed more than $10 billion to new data centers tied directly to its AI roadmap.

As I noted yesterday, in 2023, the company announced a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, giving AWS preferential access to Claude models across its cloud services.

And at the same time, it began upgrading its logistics network into something that increasingly resembles a national infrastructure grid.

Today, Amazon offers same-day delivery to nearly two hundred million U.S. customers and runs a transportation network that can route more than twenty million packages a day.

And all of this efficiency depends on an incredible amount of automation.

Amazon now deploys more than 750,000 robotic systems across its warehouses. It has been testing autonomous delivery vans, new robotic arms and next-generation inventory systems built around computer vision.

Teams have also been rewriting workflows to fit Amazon’s internal AI platform, which integrates generative AI into everything from code development to customer service.

This is the backdrop for Bezos’ return.

And it shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone who has watched Amazon grow from an online bookstore into the tech behemoth it is today.

Because every time Amazon has hit an inflection point like the one we’re witnessing today, the same pattern has played out.

In the early 2000s, when retail margins tightened, Bezos pushed the company to rethink logistics from the ground up.

In 2006, when cloud computing was an unknown commodity, he championed AWS. It went from an internal experiment into a business now generating around $90 billion annually.

And in the mid-2010s, when competitors started matching Amazon’s shipping times, Bezos led efforts to reorganize the fulfillment network while also doubling down on robotics.

This is all evidence of the same pattern. Bezos steps in when he sees the next tech wave forming.

And that’s why I’m so intrigued by Project Prometheus.

Details about this new startup are still scarce, but what has leaked is striking. The company has raised $6.2 billion in its first phase. That’s a funding level usually reserved for late-stage public companies, not a stealth startup with fewer than a hundred employees.

Speaking of which, its early hires include researchers from OpenAI, DeepMind and Meta’s fundamental AI labs. These are heavy hitters, and you don’t recruit people like that unless you’re planning to solve much harder problems than text and images.

Prometheus is described as an AI platform for engineering and manufacturing across computers, vehicles and spacecraft. In other words, AI systems that can understand and design physical things.

That’s an enormous scope, but it makes perfect sense.

After the first wave of AI breakthroughs in text, images and code, the next frontier is the physical world. Areas like materials science, mechanical design, supply chain modeling and factory simulation.

Companies from Tesla to SpaceX to Siemens are already building digital twins of their production systems. Boeing and Airbus now use AI-driven simulation tools for aerostructures. And national laboratories are training models directly on physics equations rather than language.

And Bezos has been moving in this direction for years through Blue Origin, Kuiper and Amazon’s robotics divisions.

Prometheus looks like the unifying piece.

It’s a way to accelerate the engineering side of his ecosystem, independent of Amazon’s corporate structure.

Here’s My Take

Bezos only comes back when he thinks the next wave is about to hit.

And what he’s signaling with Project Prometheus lines up with something George Gilder and I have been talking about for months.

We call it Convergence X.

This is the moment when several exponential technologies stop developing in parallel and start reinforcing each other. AI, robotics, advanced materials, simulation, satellite networks, automated logistics …

All moving from the digital world into the physical one at the same time.

That’s the shift Bezos is betting on.

He understands that the next era of value creation will come from AI systems that can design, test and build the real world.

And Prometheus looks like his attempt to be out in front of that wave.

Again.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: We’d love to hear from you!

If you want to share your thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Disruptor, or if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover, just send an email to dailydisruptor@banyanhill.com.

Don’t worry, we won’t reveal your full name in the event we publish a response. So feel free to comment away!