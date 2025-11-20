My goal with the Daily Disruptor is to keep you up to speed with the fast-changing world of technology.

But sometimes even I am blown away by how quickly things can change.

This week’s chart is a perfect example.

It tracks the market share of large language model APIs used by enterprise developers from 2023 through 2025. Put simply, it’s showing which AI models companies are actually using behind the scenes to power their apps and workflows.

If you’re under the assumption that OpenAI still dominates the field, this chart will surprise you as much as it surprised me.

As you can see, at the start of 2023, OpenAI controlled about half of the enterprise market. It had a first-mover advantage and brand recognition. So if you were building AI into your business, GPT-4 was the obvious choice.

But a shift in the market was already taking place.

OpenAI’s share has steadily declined from roughly 50% to projections in the mid-20s in just two years. Meanwhile, Anthropic has climbed from around 10% to a position that now exceeds OpenAI.

This isn’t a fluke. It’s a visual representation of something fundamental about where AI is heading.

You see, businesses want performance. But they also want stability, predictable pricing and strong guardrails.

Anthropic has leaned into all three.

Claude 3, released earlier this year, didn’t just post strong benchmark scores. It delivered better reliability on long-context tasks and showed higher accuracy on structured, tool-based workflows.

These are the features businesses care about because they reduce error rates and keep implementation costs under control.

And that’s why you have to applaud the move that Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, made in September 2023.

Back then, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced it would invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and bring its training workloads onto AWS. And at the time, it didn’t look like the safest bet. OpenAI seemed untouchable, and Google was pushing hard with Gemini. Meanwhile, Meta was rapidly open-sourcing its Llama model.

Anthropic was the smallest of the major labs.

But Amazon made a bet that the enterprise market would eventually value governance and reliability just as much as breakthrough model upgrades.

Today that bet looks prescient.

We don’t know the exact numbers, but Amazon reportedly owns around 18% of Anthropic. And I should note that we own AMZN in our Strategic Fortunes model portfolio.

But Amazon isn’t the only member of the Mag 7 betting on Anthropic now. Just this week, Microsoft and Nvidia announced a new strategic partnership with the company.

Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion into Anthropic, while Nvidia will invest up to $10 billion into the startup. These investments push Anthropic’s valuation into the range of $350 billion.

That’s nearly double its $183 billion valuation in September.

But don’t overlook Google.

Gemini 1.5 Pro’s massive context window and the low-cost Gemini Flash models have made Google an attractive option for companies already running on Google Cloud.

However, Meta tells a different story.

Llama has been a huge success in the open-source community, but most businesses still want service-level agreements and liability protections that open models don’t provide.

That’s why Google is gaining share while Meta’s share is drifting lower.

But what do all these moves really tell us?

Here’s My Take

My main takeaway from this chart is that no single vendor has this market locked up.

Companies are choosing models based on price, integration, reliability and long-term roadmaps. They’re comparing models, switching providers and choosing the tools that fit their budgets and workflows.

But we’re still in the early innings of enterprise AI adoption.

The steady rise of Anthropic signals that businesses care just as much about stability, cost control and guardrails as they do about raw model power. But the lines on this chart will keep changing as companies test new models and prioritize reliability over brand recognition.

Yet one thing is already clear.

The leaders of the enterprise AI race will be the ones that can deliver systems businesses trust to run at scale.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

