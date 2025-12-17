Every once in a while, the market gives us a gift.

A stretch of weeks so volatile, so packed with trading opportunities, that it almost feels unfair.

We’re in one of those stretches right now.

While most people are stress-buying holiday gifts on credit, traders who show up to the market are watching small-cap stocks double. Sometimes before breakfast.

Every day, there are new +100% runners lighting up my scanners.

It’s not just the premarket moves.

We’re seeing this volatility all hours of the day…

Just last week, after the market opened for regular hours, ASPC spiked to new highs. The entire move measures 510%.

BBGI was another example. It took off after the open as well. It squeezed 410%.

These stocks follow the same repeatable patterns over and over again. The patterns repeat because people are predictable during times of high stress.

In this 2025 market, stress is at an all-time high.

Here’s what’s fueling the chaos:

• Tariff drama between the U.S. and China puts pressure on the global economy. • The Fed’s interest rate decisions have traders swinging wildly between fear and euphoria. • AI investment headlines continue to flaunt billions in spending. • The year-end “January Effect” is already creeping in. Funds are repositioning and the money churn is noticeable.

It’s a perfect storm.

Every single one of these catalysts creates volatility, the lifeblood of our favorite small-cap stock spikes.

Traders who show up to the market right now have an opportunity to level up their accounts and build momentum going forward.

Stop sitting on the sidelines! This is your wake-up call!

You’re missing the biggest plays of the year!

The Biggest Stock Spikes Right Now

There are almost too many to keep track.

From the last week alone:

• TWG spiked 330%. • CETX spiked 560% during premarket hours. • IBIO spiked 210%. • BBGI spiked 550%. • ASPC spiked 510%. • BDRX spiked 190% during premarket hours. • ENVB spiked 170% during premarket. • AFJK spiked 1,100%. • NCPL spiked 190%. • XCUR spiked 190%. • OCG spiked 630%.

It’s like shooting fish in a barrel.

Now, of course, past performance in the market is not indicative of future results. They will vary from person to person.

Making money trading stocks takes time, dedication, and hard work.

That’s why I alert my readers to the trades as I’m entering, so they can follow my thought process. The more you see these trades in real time, the quicker you’ll pick up on these setups.

Volatile stocks — as we’re seeing now — like to follow specific patterns as they push higher. That’s one way I know where to build a position…

These patterns are a product of people’s emotions as they trade a +100% runner. They’re stressed.

And because people have always behaved similarly when they’re stressed, these trade patterns always stay the same.

It’s another way that we can use AI to help us trade. While other people are trading based on emotion, we’re trading based on analysis.

How To Trade The Next One

There will be another insane stock spike this week…

And the next week.

And the week after that.

But this volatility from the larger market won’t last forever. The big money is already warning of what’s to come next year.

JPMorgan says a major decline could hit AI stocks in 2026.

Goldman and Dalio agree, even mentioning a market drawdown may already be in motion.

Understand, when the overall market slows down, my trade setups will still be here. That’s why I’m not worried about the coming selloff.

These patterns have worked through bubbles, crashes, market booms, pandemics, rallies, etc.

The same patterns that fueled this year’s +100% and +1,000% runners will still show up next year … And the year after that.

The only question is:

Can you recognize them with enough time to capitalize and shield yourself from a 2026 meltdown?

If not, don’t worry.

I’ll be here to help you.

