NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang says the rise of ChatGPT was the “iPhone moment of AI.”

And now?

It’s not just about building the chips…

It’s about who can use AI the fastest.

Take TikTok… Its future in America took a massive turn in the last few years.

And there’s a corresponding opportunity in the stock market…

Ever since a law was passed in April 2024, TikTok’s availability in America has been uncertain.

The law requires a domestic owner for the app, or an all-out ban, in an effort to defend against foreign threats.

Trump pushed the deadline back multiple times.

And then, in a historic move, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) put its hat in the ring to secure TikTok’s U.S. algorithm and user data, following a decision backed by big names like Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch.

That’s not all … Prior to the TikTok news, Oracle’s market value surged by $244 billion in September.

The stock spiked 40% and made new all-time highs after quarterly data showed that the company’s revenue surged due to multiple billion-dollar AI contracts inked over the last year.

ORCL is quietly becoming a go-to infrastructure backbone for AI. Its contract partners already include big names like OpenAI, Meta, and NVIDIA.

And now, with TikTok under its wing, Oracle’s influence stretches from enterprise data centers to the hands of every U.S. Gen Z user on their phones.

Look at the chart of ORCL below. Every candle represents one trading day:



ORCL chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

This is a huge story.

With that said … I probably won’t trade ORCL.

The chart looks great and there’s a ton of momentum here, but the share price is too high for my small-account strategy.

Instead, I’m watching ORCL for confirmation of this AI and tech momentum in the market.

And I’m using it to target cheaper stocks that spike even higher.

The Market’s Favorite AI Stocks

For two years now, everyone’s talked about NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

But there are other AI stocks in the market with just as much strength.

And traders who fail to dig deeper are voluntarily leaving money on the table.

ORCL is a perfect example.

The 2025 market is full of stocks that spiked higher alongside AI momentum. 2026 will do the same.

My strategy is to focus on the biggest percent gainers. The most volatile stocks in the market.

Yes, there are dangers to trading volatile stocks.

But I control my risk with popular patterns and short-term positions.

With a small account, I’ve used the same patterns over and over again for more than two decades to profit $7.9 million in the market (including losses).

My top student, Jack Kellogg, has profited $22.1 million since 2017 (also including losses).

And I have dozens of other millionaire students. We all use the same patterns and processes to trade.

Instead of trading pricier stocks like ORCL, which only move a couple of percentage points a day, we’re focused on cheaper stocks that can spike +100% intraday.

When a stock spikes +100%, there’s more wiggle room to take 10% – 20% with a textbook trade pattern.

Then we reuse these patterns on the next hottest stock.

And thanks to AI, I’m not only watching stocks with momentum in the market right now … I’m using AI algorithms to take the guesswork out of finding those stocks.

I call it XGPT.

Don’t take a random stab at stocks in 2026. Use a tested process. Instead of waiting for analyst upgrades, media noise, or lagging indicators…

XGPT helps traders like you:

• Spot breakouts and trend reversals early. • Follow flow from big-money players. • Simplify trading with AI-enhanced scans and alerts.

It’s trained on years of real trades.

And unlike generic AI tools, it’s focused only on helping you find smarter trading opportunities — giving you a shot at finding the next NVIDIA-style move.

Are you using AI tools to help you trade already or are you going to start in 2026? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily