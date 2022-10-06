What Is Robotics Process Automation? (+3 RPA Stocks for 2023)

Robots.

Yes, robots.

On Monday, we talked about Tesla’s AI Day and the unveiling of its $20K robot: Optimus.

I’ve also shared my ideas about automation, robotics and artificial intelligence. This tech is solving the world’s most urgent issues, like:

Supply chain disruption.

Labor shortages.

Surplus inventories.

Inflation.

91% of businesses say they need automation tech.

And today on Mega Trend Thursday, I delve into the niche industry that’s helping businesses everywhere.

I’m talking about robotics process automation (RPA).

Not only is it streamlining workflow and cutting production costs, but it could be a $60 billion market opportunity.

And make sure you watch until the end. Because I also share 3 RPA stocks worth investing in 2023!

