What Are the Stock Market Winners and Losers in the Pandemic?

Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is arguably the No. 1 stock benefiting from the pandemic lockdown orders.

Many consumers have been forced to stay in their homes, relying on companies like Amazon to deliver the items they need.

Whether it’s stay-at-home items or everyday products, Amazon has been a huge winner — and its stock price reflects that.

Shares were up more than 100% from the lows in March before the latest pullback. Now that it’s had a bit of a dip, investors and traders are wondering whether now is the time to jump in.

After all, the pandemic is still real.

Here in South Florida, we are on the verge of a tight lockdown once again.

This virus isn’t going away any time soon, and that means Amazon will continue to benefit.

Online companies are some of the hottest stocks right now.

That’s why I’m featuring five of them, in just five minutes, for my latest Quick Takes segment.

These are stocks that live and thrive on the internet. In my Quick Takes video today, I break down what to make of Amazon’s latest rally and what you can expect next. Plus, I’ll cover four other stocks — three that I’m banking on going higher right now, plus one more that’s not worth betting on.

Bank It or Tank It?

Online stocks are thriving during this pandemic.

And even though the focus of my Quick Takes is on retail-driven companies like Amazon, Stitch Fix Inc. (Nasdaq: SFIX), and PayPal Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PYPL), there’s another online-based sector that is set to thrive — technology.

These retailers usually get confused with the tech sector because they are associated with cutting-edge technology. But they are retail stocks.

Tech stocks, like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) make the devices we use that help drive major retail disruptions.

And just yesterday I sent an alert to readers of Automatic Profits Alert to jump into a promising tech stock.

There's still time to get in on my No. 1 trade right now, though. Because the trend I am trading lasts for another six months.

At first glance, you might think the overall stock market has a trend like this, always heading higher.

But after studying all of the major trends in the stock market, I can assure you this is an anomaly.

The tech sector has simply been a resilient sector of the market, and I don’t see that letting up this year.

It’s my No. 1 sector for a trade right now.

With six months remaining on this strong swing higher, there's still time to take advantage of the trade recommendation I sent out yesterday.

But you have to watch this short presentation to learn how to get access. In it, I explain why these seasonal anomalies are worth trading and how my approach allows you to stack your profits several times in a single year.

