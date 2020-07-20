A record number of companies pulled earnings guidance. Now stock analysts are flying blind. So we’re in for a huge spike in volatility when earnings reports come in, right?

Not necessarily. In fact, we could see the exact opposite.

There’s a chance for a big upside surprise this earnings season. And for reasons I’ll show you in this week’s installment of Your Money Matters, the market is flashing signs it may be ready for a breakout.

Be Prepared

In today’s video, you’ll see the charts that explain why I see potential for a big move higher … and I’ll share three ticker symbols you can buy right now to profit from it.

This week, you’ll find out:

The critical metric I’m watching to see if stocks are about to soar higher. (3:21-4:51)

And why that sets us up for a big surprise this earnings season. (4:51-7:44)

Three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you should buy now to make gains from the next big market move. (7:44-14:52)

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Best regards,

Clint Lee

Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter