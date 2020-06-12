 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_12; ct_50

This Gambler’s Stock Rally Is a Losing Bet

Ted Bauman

“All I do is make money! This game is so easy!”

Those were the revelations of Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy on Monday. What a tragedy it would be, he wondered out loud, if people were to heed the “idiot” Warren Buffet’s warnings against buying airline stocks.

If that’s not the sign of a top, I don’t know what is.

As if on cue, the Dow Jones Industrial Average started to lose ground on Wednesday — followed by a near-7% plunge yesterday. It was dragged down by double-digit losses on the same companies Portney thought he was smarter than Buffet for investing in.

A perfect storm of bored sports gamblers, free stock trading platforms and stimulus checks have led us into strange new territory. In today’s video, I’ll help you make sense of what’s really going on … and show you how to protect your stock market gains.

You Can’t Outrun Reality Forever

A market like this can turn on a dime. We’ve seen it time and time again. It’s based entirely on sentiment while the economy is in tatters.

That doesn’t mean you should sit on the sidelines. You just need the right strategies to not only maximize your gains but to protect yourself from unnecessary losses.

In today’s video you’ll see:

  • My uncensored response to my toughest critics. (0:05-2:20)
  • The shocking evidence that gamblers are driving the recent stock market euphoria. (13:23-16:50)
  • The indisputable facts you need to understand about this market to be smart with your investments. (3:29-13:23)

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

