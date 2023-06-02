Edwin Drake did the impossible…

The locals complained about the dirty, black sludge seeping through the earth that would occasionally appear on their shoes walking on the land.

That black sludge was actually “black gold” — oil.

And investors knew it…

The land belonged to American farmer McClintock.

He had managed to collect 20 to 30 barrels per season.

But no one had been able to crack the code to extracting large quantities of it.

As early as 400 B.C., the Chinese drilled it out of the shallow earth using iron drill bits and long pieces of bamboo.

Eventually, farmer McClintock sold 100 acres of his black gold land to what would become America’s first oil company.

And they hired Edwin Drake to drill it…

After two years of failed attempts, the company severed its ties with him, but Drake refused to give up.

In a last desperate attempt, he tried again, dumping his life savings into the project and borrowing money from friends.

Until one day … oil shot up from the ground like a fountain.

It produced 20 to 30 barrels of oil per day!

EVERY Sector!

This was the start of the modern oil industry as we know it. For the next 50 years, this land called Oil Creek supplied half of the world’s oil. It’s still a prominent drilling site to this day.

Oil barons like John D. Rockefeller followed Drake’s lead, improved on his methods and became the richest man in the country.

Oil became a huge enterprise.

Within a year of the oil discovery in Texas, over 1,500 oil companies were chartered within a single year.

By 1909, the U.S. was producing more oil than the rest of the world combined.

The oil rush spawned a second industrial revolution that saw the population explode and move into cities … it powered the rise of the rail and steel industries … it led us to victory in two world wars … and it made America the world’s only superpower by the mid-20th century.

The point of this is that oil has served as the bedrock of the U.S. for well over 100 years now.

Before it, we used whale blubber as a primary source of fuel. No joke.

Most people don’t realize this, but petroleum is much more than a source of fuel.

In fact, nearly every invention of the last 100 years has been touched by petroleum in some way, and most of them are made out of petroleum itself.

Just think about your morning routine.

In every step — from your alarm clock and cell phone to your breakfast frying pan and coffee maker, and even your toothpaste — you touched petrochemicals without even thinking about it.

Most people don’t realize that when oil companies drill the raw material out of the ground, a lot of it is sent to petrochemical companies who take the stuff and refine it into products we can use to manufacture everyday items.

These petrochemicals are everywhere…

And there’s so much more… Petroleum products are used in:

Pacemakers.

MRI machines.

Hearing aids.

Prosthetic limbs.

Casts and crutches.

Wheelchairs and artificial hips.

The aspirin you keep in your medicine cabinet.

All told, petrochemicals are used in over 6,000 everyday products as well as high-tech devices such as computers, phones and even solar panels (no joke).

That’s why, when you invest in oil, you’re investing in every industry in every sector.

Automobiles … consumer appliances … discretionary goods … technology … heck, even banking (petrochemicals are used to make credit cards).

Oil Edge

When half the country talks about getting rid of oil, they don’t realize they’re talking about doing away with our entire modern way of life.

There’s a reason why we use petroleum in all these different items. It’s the most versatile substance on Earth.

It’s that simple.

And until we find one that’s better … oil is here to stay. And anytime oil is cheap, like it is right now, it’s one of the best industries you can invest in.

Now, I put together a whole report of the dirty truth about clean energy today. I even included an exchange-traded fund that you can buy today.

You can get this free report here.

But if you want more direct exposure to this black gold oil trend and a better opportunity to profit…

I highly recommend you watch this.

You’ll see why higher oil prices are INEVITABLE in my view and see about the best oil and gas stock I’ve found.

This company is doing everything right.

It has hundreds of millions of barrels in oil reserves.

Millions of acres of land it can drill on.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in free cash flow.

And zero bank debt.

These are the sort of companies that can quickly double in an oil bull market. When oil prices head higher, stocks like this could double in a year or less.

But I see oil going higher for much longer than just one year.

I want you to take some time to watch my new video where I reveal EXACTLY why we’re looking at a multiyear, if not multidecade, bull market in oil.

The full details about this and my #1 oil and gas stock are here:

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor