I got a great question this week that I want to share because I’m sure many of you are thinking the same…

“I want to grow my small account fast. How can I scale a small account correctly? And make it into a million?”

Have you ever felt this way?

If you have a small account and you just want to scale up and start making bank like the top traders…

I have good news and bad news…

First, the good news: There’s no big secret.

But IT IS counterintuitive.

How to Grow a Small Account the Smart Way

Here’s the not-so-secret secret…

You just need a mindset shift.

It’s the wrong question…

In the wrong order.

Big dreams and goals are good (you SHOULD have goals).

But if you come to trading thinking about how to scale up your small account before you’ve learned the lessons…

Your mindset is turned around.

The market will humble you (and it could be a very expensive education).

You Don’t Get to Grow Your Small Account Fast

Want to know how to scale a small account?

Start by growing your small account gradually.

Every trade is a lesson (NOT a get-rich-quick scheme).

Then use the lessons you learn from growing your small account.

Use them until your account isn’t so small.

Only THEN, when you have those lessons…

THEN you can begin to size up. And it could take a couple of years (or longer).

And guess what? Sometimes it’s that very same mindset that helps a millionaire student get back on track after a drawdown…

Millionaire Moves

Check this out. It’s Jack Kellogg’s — my millionaire student’s — profit chart….

Source: Profit.ly

That’s impressive, right? But look at the big drawdown Jack had starting late last year.

How do you think a trader like Jack gets past a drawdown like that?

What if I told you that he’s following almost the exact same idea for growing a small account?

He’s trading smaller, focusing on the process again, not taking big risks.

I’m proud of Jack. Here’s his profit chart from January 2025 to present. Notice the nice, gentle upslope as he reset his mindset…

Source: Profit.ly

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But this is how a millionaire moves.

Study HARD

The more you study and grow your knowledge account, the more you’ll be able to slowly grow your trading account.

Only THEN should you think about scaling. Now go study. HARD!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily