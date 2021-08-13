The Secret to Investing Safely in Biotech

I learned a painful — but powerful — lesson about investing in biotech.

I bet on an Irish company with a can’t-lose drug … only to watch it crash and burn. That’s the thing with investing in this sector: the opportunities are significant … but so are the risks.

I never thought I’d even look at another biotech stock. But then something changed … namely, COVID. It has ushered in a new era for these technologies and drugs. And I didn’t want to miss out. So I want to tell you all about a different and safer way to invest in this sector.

Gold Mine or Trap?

Of course, investing in biotech can be very profitable.

Take Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) for example.

In late 2018, its market capitalization was $5 billion. Now it’s $156 billion.

If you had invested in Moderna at the “right” time you would have tripled your money. Tempting, isn’t it? But I’m still not convinced it’s worth the risk for the average investor. Thankfully, there’s a better way.

Watch now and you’ll discover:

How to find those profitable biotech investments while avoiding the risks.

The best way to turn your biotech investments into a source of endless income.

Why you don’t want to miss the upcoming edition of the Bauman Letter newsletter.

And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter