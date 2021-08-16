Profit From the Coming Surge in Robotics and Automation

The delta variant is draining the global economy and destroying consumer confidence.

Democrats are struggling to get their infrastructure bill through.

And recovery stocks are suffering as a result.

But today, we look beyond the bad news and explore the opportunities waiting on the other side.

In this edition of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint show why automation and robotics in America are primed for major growth, why investors should get positioned now for the profits ahead and two ways to invest in the coming productivity boom.

The “Roaring 2020s”

In an interview with Barron’s, Ed Yardeni calls this decade “the Roaring 2020s” and believes annual productivity growth could double from 2% to 4%.

But it’s not just about technology…

You have an aging society, falling birth rates, resistance to immigration and a labor force growth of less than 1%.

So, are businesses willing to increase wages to keep workers or will machines replace the need for labor?

Ted and Clint predict the latter and show you charts to prove how bright the future is in automation and robotics.

Watch today’s installment of Your Money Matters to also discover:

Three possible outcomes for a bullish future.

How to know what tech companies will flourish in this decade.

How you can invest safely in this technology trend, and still make exceptional gains.

And more.

Good investing,



Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter