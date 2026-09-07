While Wall Street takes a breather for Labor Day, the real action begins tomorrow morning.

Shortened trading weeks are different.

With fewer sessions, momentum often packs into tighter windows — and that can send volatility through the roof starting Tuesday.

Add in the recent after-hours spikes, short squeezes and summer supernovas, and this week has all the ingredients for some serious fireworks.

In markets like this, anything is possible — but only for traders who come prepared.

I don’t gamble. I don’t guess.

My edge is discipline, patience, and a process that I’ve refined over 20 years of trading volatile, low-priced stocks.

Every single week, we’re seeing stocks rip +100% in a single day.

Traders who understand the patterns at play, respect the risk, and react with speed have a real shot at catching these moves.

Like these supernova breakouts…

Source: Stocks To Trade

FCUV, AMIX, PLAG, VCIG, Summer supernovas.

That’s four stocks that spiked at least 400% in the last month alone (and we’ve seen MORE).

The question is: Will you be ready when the bell rings Tuesday morning?

How To Prepare Today

Jack Kellogg has used my exact process to profit $20.5 million in the market since 2017 (including losses).

No, he didn’t graduate from a top university or have a trust fund to draw from.

He started with $7,500 and used to be a valet driver.

Jack’s not the only millionaire who’s been minted by my trading process …

I have more than 40 millionaire students. And more on the way.

You could be next.

Your life is what you make it.

• Choose to wake up early. • Choose to put in the work. • Choose your life.

It’s true, everything comes at a cost …

But it’s also true that anything is possible.

Join the ranks of the dedicated and the hardworking.

The success will follow.

Are you ready to trade tomorrow? What pattern are you going to watch? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily