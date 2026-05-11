If you truly want to gain freedom through trading…

THIS might be the single most important step you can take.

I know that sounds bold (it is).

But I’ve seen too many traders walk away just at the point where it starts to make sense.

Because even though they finally “get it,” they think they have to do everything.

So, they learn…

• New patterns • New setups • And new strategies…

I’m not saying you shouldn’t keep learning.

To succeed, you’ll have to adapt as the market changes (and you’ll have to keep testing).

But this has very little to do with a specific pattern, indicator, or setup.

It has almost nothing to do with the mechanical side of trading.

And even though it requires a certain mindset…

It’s more specific to you as an individual.

It’s also one of those concepts that SHOULD be obvious but rarely is.

At least until you’re deep into the process…

Rinse & Repeat

When you first start trading, it’s like there’s a huge buffet available.

You can try everything…

Penny stocks, options, day trading, swing trading…

The list goes on, right?

And each new style or strategy looks incredible when you first learn about it.

For a lot of people, it leads to confusion and frustration…

Worse, new traders fall into a pattern of chasing shiny new objects, hoping “this is the strategy that’s finally gonna work for me.”

It’s true that you will have to test different strategies.

But the sooner you can zero in on what works for you (AND your lifestyle), the better.

Because one of the rules of successful trading is to find what works, master it, then rinse and repeat.

For me, I’ve adapted my trading style to three or four patterns that fit my travel schedule and charity work.

That doesn’t mean you can’t learn new strategies later.

But true freedom comes from your bread-and-butter setups.

Humans Are Hardwired for New

It’s also important that you realize we are hard-wired to seek new information.

That’s why it’s so easy to…

• Doomscroll on your phone (even when you should be watching your trade). • Endlessly click the remote to change the channel. • Or even start to watch a YouTube video and get distracted by one of the “suggested” videos off to the side.

Trading already has enough moving parts to focus on WITHOUT getting distracted.

Whether it’s your education or an actual trade, you MUST get locked in.

Otherwise, you’ll end up missing out on opportunities (and wasting a TON of time).

Life is too short for that.

The biggest lesson here is you have to find a style that works for you and optimize that.

For example, Mari and Jack are both millionaire traders, but they have very different styles…

2 Trading Styles Under 1 House

Mari and Jack met at my conference in Orlando in 2019 (Jack was one of the speakers).

So, I like to take credit for getting them together.

Mari & Jack: 2 of my top students turned legendary traders!

Now they’re engaged and live together. That sounds like an ideal situation, right?

But because they have such different trading styles, they’ve had to make adjustments.

Mari understands there are emotions in trading (this is SUPER important)…

But she knows it’s all about staying disciplined, consistent, and keeping her risk the same every single day.

And I also admire Jack for using different and more complex strategies (and putting in long hours).

Both Mari and Jack have found their individual trading style and made it fit their lifestyle.

Goal: Find Your Trading Style for 2026

Can you believe we’re one-third of the way through 2026? I hope you’re doing everything you can to make this your BEST YEAR EVER!

Here’s a little inspiration with my breakfast view…

Remember, it’s the work that you put in NOW that leads to achieving your dreams in the future.

I found what works for me, and I’m proud to share it with you.

Maybe you’re not in Bali opening new schools or trading from the other side of the world.

But you still have to find your trading style and embrace it, rather than fight against it.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily