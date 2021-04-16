The Big Problem With Coinbase’s IPO

On Wednesday, Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) launched an initial public offering (IPO) with a valuation of over $100 billion.

If you’re not familiar with the company, it’s basically a way for new investors to buy into the crypto markets.

There’s a lot of excitement around Coinbase right now. But it also has a big problem.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain what the Coinbase IPO means for the crypto markets and discuss an alternative to the company’s popular platform.

