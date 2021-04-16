 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_16; ct_50

Select Page

The Big Problem With Coinbase’s IPO

Ian King

Posted by | Apr 16, 2021 | ,

33 second read

The Big Problem With Coinbase’s IPO

On Wednesday, Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) launched an initial public offering (IPO) with a valuation of over $100 billion.

If you’re not familiar with the company, it’s basically a way for new investors to buy into the crypto markets.

There’s a lot of excitement around Coinbase right now. But it also has a big problem.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain what the Coinbase IPO means for the crypto markets and discuss an alternative to the company’s popular platform.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

Recommended For You

Chips & Cloud Stocks: Signals for GROWTH Mode

Growth Stocks & Crypto: Make Money in the Market

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Loving this. Should have started a long time ago.”

- Jay

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

Share This