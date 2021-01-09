Earlier this week, Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk became the richest person in the world, passing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

2020 was an amazing year for Musk and his company:

He was chosen by Fortune as the Businessperson of the Year.

The company nearly hit its goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles.

Tesla’s valuation became higher than the nine largest automakers combined.

But things didn’t always look so rosy for Musk.

In 2019, Tesla had fallen 50% from its peak.

Some analysts called for the stock to plunge further. Others even believed the company was headed toward bankruptcy.

Fortunately for subscribers of Automatic Fortunes, Ian King saw things a different way.

Ian Was Right About Tesla

Ian told his readers in August 2019 to “Grab 400% Gains on the Most Controversial Carmaker.”

He viewed Tesla as a company with a strong leader that is investing in its future and disrupting a huge industry.

It wasn’t long before the stock took off.

(Source: Fortune.)

As you can see, the stock soared way past Ian’s 400% estimate.

He recommended readers sell half the position for a 552% gain in 11 months. And then, on September 1, he said to sell the other half for a 919% gain in just 13 months.

And it looks like 2021 could be an even better year for Automatic Fortunes subscribers.

That’s because the coming tech boom will be bigger and faster than anything we’ve seen before.

This New-Era Stock Could Soar in 2021

Ian King recently shared his No. 1 investment idea for 2021.

It’s a fintech stock that could 10X over the next 10 years. But it could happen in five years, or even one year … just like Tesla.

That’s because this company isn’t just disrupting one or two industries. It’s disrupting three industries. And it’s at the forefront of this massive tech boom.

For more details on this new-era stock, click here.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing