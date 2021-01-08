 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_08; ct_50

Why Bitcoin and Gold Are So Important

Brian Christopher

Jan 8, 2021

I’ve told you about bitcoin several times in Smart Profits Daily articles over the past few months.

The title of my essay on November 19 was: “Can You Afford Not to Own Some Bitcoin?”

Those who bought on that day have more than doubled their money already.

But there’s a reason to consider gold today also, especially if you’ve never purchased the yellow metal before.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain why you should own both bitcoin and gold.

Good Investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

