Sorry, Amazon — But This Move Backfired

Amazon used to trade for over $1,000 a share…



But as of this month, shares are now available for only $100.



And, just as expected, hungry investors swooped in and sent the stock soar—



No, wait…



That’s not quite how the story went.



See, in early June, retail giant Amazon (AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split.



It was a strategic move to boost the struggling stock.



But instead of sending the stock up, or even creating a bottom…



It called the short-term top.



Shares tumbled 17% in the week following Amazon’s stock split.



Now, one Big Money trader thinks this was overkill…



They bet a whopping $1.3 million that shares would rise through September.



Amazon is a top FAANG stock. It certainly has a lot of promise to be a market leader over the next 5 to 10 years.



But can it really turn things around in the next three to six months?



That’s a separate story…



