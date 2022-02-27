Simmer-Down Sunday: Can’t Keep A Good Crypto Down

Helter Skelter: Gimme Crypto Shelter

Oooh, Great Ones, a storm is threatening the crypto markets today.

Er… It was. And I’d say more than a few of you found some shelter in the crypto dip before it faded away.

Ah, yes, Great Stuff is talking in riddles again. Cut it out, man!

Why? I was just about to get to the “war … children” bit. On second thought…

On Thursday, we dove headfirst into the golden glittery debate of bitcoin’s “digital gold” comparison. With gold rallying in the face of global uncertainty, bitcoin slumped and (seemingly) destroyed its safe-haven status.

But the market’s crypto crash might’ve been just a fling, and then this morning’s rally came…

Rolling Stones into Smash Mouth? Gutsy for a Sunday, but I’ll allow it.

See? I know you, Great Ones.

I also know that many of y’all see bitcoin dips as mere buying ops before bigger rips … or at least, that’s the gist I get from your emails. And as I write this, bitcoin’s trading back above $39,000 — where it was before Thursday’s broad market catastrophes.

Of course, it’s not just all y’all Great Ones buying the crypto dips. You know how I can tell?

Because crypto is a much wider market than just we humble readers? Obviously…

Quiet, you. It’s also because so many different analysts and investing minds here at BanyanHill.com have mentioned some truly great stuff comin’ ‘round the bend for the crypto market — regardless of whether or not bitcoin is the golden “safe haven” many hodlers had in mind.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Ian Dyer, Paul Mampilly, Ian King … oh, and Mr. Great Stuff, of course.

If you’ve stood on the verge of getting your crypto groove on, don’t hesitate. Even if you don’t dig it, it don’t mean it’s not the thing to do…

GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com.

