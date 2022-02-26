Don’t Panic Over Ukraine! Do THIS Instead

Everyone’s heard the expression: “May you live in interesting times.”

(It’s actually not a Chinese curse after all. Check out its origins here.)

I think we can all agree that, after this week, we’d like to live in some good old-fashioned boring times.

On Thursday morning, Russia invaded Ukraine before dawn.

Volatility hit Wall Street immediately, as futures fell before climbing by Thursday’s close.

At this point, it’s tempting to cash out and wait for this stock market roller coaster ride to end.

But that might be the biggest mistake of all.

I turned to Ian King and his team to see what they had to say.

Here’s what they told me:

Ian King:

“It feels like we’re going into World War III in Europe with what’s happening in Ukraine. […] We might go a little lower. I think we could correct another 5%, even another 10%. But a lot of that correction is going to come from the majors that have not been sort of taken out and shot just yet. Apple, Amazon and Google have been punished. And Facebook, as you know, has already been killed. But we’ll get through this.

“There’s going to be an end. In the next couple months, the market’s going to bottom. And then it’s going to rally for a couple years, and people are going to say they got shaken out at the lows, and then they’ll come back and buy the market back at the highs.

“You don’t want to be that type of investor. You want to be the one that has cash on the sidelines and buys when it feels like the market is going into a black hole.”

Steve Fernandez:

“If a business hasn’t changed and others are fearful, don’t panic sell its stock. In times of fear, cooler heads prevail. When you sell into panic, level-headed buyers are more than willing to take your shares from you.”

Andrew Prince:

“Markets like this offer a buying opportunity. But don’t try to time the bottom in random stocks. Instead, be on the lookout for bargain prices on strong businesses.”

Notice the theme here: Don’t panic. Instead, look for opportunities.

The crisis in Ukraine is far from over. But that doesn’t mean you have to hide under a rock.

Keep following along with Winning Investor Daily for the best opportunities in this volatile market.

And in the meantime, we hope that you live in uninteresting times.

Keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

Take a Look at These Tech Opportunities

Gear Up for the Semiconductor Super Cycle

Ian King and Steve Fernandez are gearing up for a long rally in semiconductor stocks.

This Tech Sector Is Like Amazon in 2022

There’s one specific sector that reminds us of Amazon all the way back in 2002…

Would You Pay Your Taxes in Crypto?

Crypto is continuing its momentum by entering another area — taxes.

Robot “Employees” Are Coming — 2 Ways to Invest Now

Soon robots will be commonplace in restaurants, as well as other kinds of businesses. And that’s why you should buy in now…

Prepare for Russian Cyberattacks With the HACK ETF

These cyberattacks aren’t just a threat to Ukraine, but to the entire world. That’s why Steve recommends you buy this ETF.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing