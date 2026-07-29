Secret Behind 140%+ Weekend Gain

It happened again.

Last Friday (July 24), I bought 3,000 shares of a stock at 3:47 p.m ET.

Then, aside from keeping an eye on it to make sure it didn’t drop below my risk level, I pretty much stopped thinking about it.

On Monday morning, I locked in a roughly 10% gain.

It was a no-hassle, low-stress trade based on a pattern I’ve been trading for more than two decades.

Today, I’ll lay out the basics so you can start watching for this pattern.

It doesn’t happen every Friday….

And they’re not all wins…

But if you win more than you lose, and your wins are bigger than your losses…

This is a GREAT pattern to grow a small account.

Friday News Creates Monday Momentum

The idea behind this strategy is simple.

On a Friday, usually late in the day, a stock has some unexpected news.

It could be a press release about a new product. Or the CEO might tweet about a big contract win.

It could even be a solid earnings report.

(Editor’s Note: It could be news about President Trump’s 114 million shares of stock — worth $1.1 billion — in a secretive company on the Nasdaq. Full story about that here.)

Whatever the catalyst, the stock spikes. Going into the close, it’s holding at (or near) its high of the day.

Most traders miss it.

Why? Because it’s a Friday, and most traders have already checked out for the weekend.

Not me. I’m ready on a Friday afternoon for this very reason. I’m still scanning instead of tuning out.

Over the weekend, hype builds…

It can happen on social media, in chat rooms, in news articles…

However it happens, MORE traders hear about it.

Some traders put in orders over the weekend for Monday morning. Other (less prepared) people react and buy it on Monday.

When all those orders get filled, it spikes the stock.

My weekend pattern is truly…

The Pattern That Catches the Crowd Sleeping

Let’s break it down into a simple Weekend Trader checklist.

Again, not every weekend trade works. But when it does, it’s a simple strategy that any trader can use.

This is what I look for…

1. A late-day news catalyst. The nearer the close, the more likely it is for other traders to miss it (market inefficiency in action). 2. It’s a low-priced stock. High-priced stocks tend to have a higher news profile, which means less chance of the Monday morning spike. 3. It has a history of spiking. Former runners can run again (and often do). 4. It’s closing strong. A strong close gets more traders excited.

Now, let’s take a look at my latest weekend pattern trade.

Secret Behind 140%+ Weekend Gain

LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) spiked after the close on Thursday (July 23) on a solid Q2 earnings report.

Source: Stocks To Trade

LVWR, 7/23/26 after-hours to 7/27/26, earnings winner, Weekend Trader pattern.

I know that doesn’t exactly fit the Friday afternoon narrative, so let’s use my checklist:

• It had a late-day news catalyst. Yes, it was a day early, but… • It gapped up in premarket on Friday. • It was closing strong on Friday. • LVWR is a low-priced stock with a history of spiking.

That last one is important and often overlooked. LVWR spiked from the $1s to the $9s over a two-week period in late May and early June of 2025:

Source: Stocks To Trade

LVWR, 2-year, weekly candles, former runners can run again.

One thing about my trade that you should understand is…

I sold WAY too soon!

Several of my Weekend Trader members did better on this trade than me. I did NOT expect LVWR to spike so much on Monday morning.

This gives you an idea of how much potential there is when you watch for the Weekend Trader pattern.

Prepare for Friday & Thank Me On Monday Morning

One of the most important things to learn from my LVWR trade is that trading is NOT an exact science.

Remember, the Weekend Trader pattern depends on taking advantage of a simple market inefficiency.

I did not expect LVWR to spike so much on Monday morning.

Considering its earnings came out on Thursday, I didn’t expect that much volatility.

But since the end of the PDT rule, there are a LOT of inexperienced traders.

They’re adding fuel to the fire when it comes to weekend trades.

Study this pattern and be ready for Friday. You have two days left.

And if you follow me in Weekend Trader, I’d love to hear how you did with LVWR. Did you beat my gain? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily