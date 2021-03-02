 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_02; ct_50

Robotaxis Will Be the Cheapest Way to Travel

Steve Fernandez

The adoption of self-driving technology has reached a tipping point.

GM’s Cruise and AutoX recently received the green light to launch self-driving robotaxi fleets to consumers in parts of the United States and China, respectively.

Other companies have received permits to remove human drivers from their test vehicles and are not far behind.

There couldn’t be a better time for a new era of transportation.

With many consumers working from home, the value proposition for owning a personal car is becoming weaker. Less driving means owning a car is more expensive on a per-mile basis.

A recent forecast from Ark Invest suggests robotaxis will offer the cheapest method of transportation.

The cost to travel in robotaxis is expected to be less than half that of a personal car and over 10 times cheaper than a traditional taxi ride.

average cost per mile means of transportation chart

(Source: Ark Invest.)

At scale, riding in robotaxis will be a no-brainer.

Mobility as a Service

The low cost of robotaxis is a reason they will be key contributors to the global adoption of mobility as a service (MaaS).

According to Research and Markets, the market for MaaS is expected to reach $1.8 trillion, one-fourth of the entire transportation industry, by 2028.

The MaaS market will get even bigger in the 2030s, when robotaxi adoption is expected to really take off.

According to Bloomberg, the fleet of robotaxis is expected to grow 6,300% between 2030 and 2040, from 334,000 to 21.3 million.

global robotaxi fleet size 2020-2040

(Source: Bloomberg.)

Robotaxis Have Big Shoes to Fill

With the $7.2 trillion transportation industry up for grabs, robotaxis have big shoes to fill.

Regards,

Autonomous delivery will change the dynamic of the food industry, as well as boost U.S. productivity and quality of life over the coming decade.

Steve Fernandez

Analyst, Automatic Fortunes

