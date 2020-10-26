A Simple American Investing Secret: Invest in These Companies

He used a safety pin to close his fraying denim jacket.

At the local Friendly’s, other patrons would pay for his meals. They thought he couldn’t afford them.

Ron Read grew up on a farm in Vermont, he walked four miles to school every day.

He was the first in his family to graduate high school. Not long after, he joined the army to fight in World War II.

When he returned, he worked for the next 25 years as a gas station attendant.

After he retired for one year, he took a part-time janitor job at J.C. Penney, where he worked for the next 17 years.

When he died at 92 years old in 2014, his neighbors, family and friends had no idea how rich he really was.

You see, Ron had a big secret. He had an $8 million fortune that even his own family didn’t know about.

They only discovered it when he left a total of $6 million in donations to his local library and hospital as part of his will.

As his stepson Phillip said: “He was a hard worker, but I don’t think anybody had an idea that he was a multimillionaire.”

But of course, Ron didn’t make these millions by mopping floors and pumping gas.

He made it by using America’s greatest wealth creator: the stock market.

Just like Ron, any person can make millions of dollars from stocks, too. And I’ve made it my mission to help you make sure you do.

The Everyday Investor’s Secret

Ron didn’t trade in and out of the stock market based on wiggles and jiggles on a chart.

He invested in stocks tied to companies he understood — not just the trends of the day — and he invested in them over the long term.

These were companies such as Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health, General Electric, Procter & Gamble and JPMorgan Chase.

They weren’t always the hottest stocks on Wall Street. But they were companies he knew, understood and saw the necessity for.

He simply bought them, sat on them and let his money do the work for him.

If it sounds simple, that’s because it is.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report