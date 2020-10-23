Google is getting sued by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The suit was filed this week — one of the biggest antitrust cases in decades.

And you can see why Google’s monopoly has come under fire…

My phone runs on the Android operating system, which is owned by Google. When I want to head somewhere, I tap Google Maps. If I wanted to download a different app, I’d open the Google Play Store.

The list goes on… My family and I catch up through Gmail… My husband and I share premium Google Play and YouTube subscriptions (YouTube is, of course, owned by Google).

And before you think that we’re Google fanatics, remember that Android is actually the most popular smartphone OS in the world. Google Maps dominates the mobile map market with a 66% market share as of 2018, according to Statista. And YouTube had nearly 2 billion active users that year.

That’s billion with a “B.”

All that seems like an almost ridiculous amount of Google in our everyday lives. Is that why the Department of Justice is going after Google?

Well, it turns out, no.

The DOJ is focusing on … search.

That’s right, the original “Googling.” The DOJ believes that Google uses loopholes and strong-arm tactics to keep other search engines out of the conversation.

Sure, Google dominates this industry too. Its global search market share is 87%. That’s more than any of its other competitors combined. And really, when was the last time you even thought about Bing?

But, in our humble opinion, the DOJ is wasting its energy.

Look at it this way, even if the DOJ suit is successful, all it can really do is slightly reduce Google’s search market share. But if you take that down a peg, Google is still the market leader in roughly a dozen other sectors.

And when we see a company like this — dominating in nearly every single market it operates in — we get excited. Global dominators like Google are some of the most valuable companies in the world.

