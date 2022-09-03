Reader Appreciation Day: Questions on Crypto & More

It’s here! Our very first Reader Appreciation Day — or RAD!

We’re so glad you’re here to help us kick off our first issue.

When I asked last week to send us your questions, you really delivered.

In fact, Ian and Amber weren’t able to make it through all of them — but they did answer the most frequently asked!

So sit back with your morning coffee, put your feet up, and listen to everything Ian and Amber had to say to you, Winning Investor Nation.

It’s all here in your 30-minute video.

(Click here if you’d like to read a transcript.)

And remember! If you’d like access to more in-depth questions answered such as the ones Ian and Amber answered today, consider subscribing to Strategic Fortunes.

You’ll get customized videos like this every week from Ian, Amber and Amber’s loyal friend Alex (woof!).

Just click right here to get started.

That’s it for this week’s RAD edition! Remember, if you’d like to have your answer or feedback featured in these special sends, make sure to email WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

In the meantime, keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

Beyond Reader Appreciation Day: This Week’s Winning Ideas

