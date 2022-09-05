What the Latest Jobs Report Means for the Economy

Happy Labor Day!

The Banyan Hill offices are closed today — like the stock market — in observance.

But Amber Lancaster and I didn’t want to leave you without your usual Monday Market Insights!

Especially since the August jobs report was announced last Friday.

Right after the report came out, Amber and I jumped on a call to record everything the latest report means for you, the economy, and the possibility of another interest-rate hike.

We also discuss:

My biggest fear for the market from an investment perspective.

My thoughts on Solana (SOL).

A new survey suggests that potential car buyers are more than ready for the new Apple car. Are you among them?

It’s all in today’s 24-minute video. Just click on the image below:

(Click here if you’d like to read a transcript.)

And as we asked in the video — if you’re all-in on the Apple car, let us know! Drop a comment on YouTube, or send your thoughts to WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Jobs Report and Beyond: Sneak Peek at the Week Ahead

That’s it for today’s Winning Investor Daily!

But I definitely hope you’ll stay tuned for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, Amber is publishing the second part of her “How to Build Your ‘Next Gen’ Portfolio in 3 Easy Steps” series. And then on Thursday, she’s publishing the finale.

As for me, on Wednesday, I’ll be sending out the latest edition of Tomorrow’s Biggest Tech Trends Today. I’m covering the Ethereum merge — and how excited I am that it’s finally here.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes