The gradual end of the shutdown has been a huge relief for many Americans … and a massive boost to the U.S. stock market.

But we’re beginning to see a spike in COVID-19 infections in some states.

In fact, according to the COVID Tracking Project, Arizona’s moving average of daily new cases surged to over 1,000 after stay-at-home orders expired:

So, the Poll of the Week is: How do you feel about the economy opening up?