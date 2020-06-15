Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index both fell 5%, while the Russell 2000 Index dropped 8%.

The stocks of airlines, cruise ships and other names were hit hard as spiking coronavirus cases spurred fears of another shutdown.

But the coronavirus won’t stop the market’s rally. In fact, this is the perfect time to grab shares of your favorite stocks at a great price.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I discuss why stocks are setting up to make new all-time highs this summer.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes